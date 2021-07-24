Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of CURO Group worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 1,536.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

