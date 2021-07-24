Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Landec worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Landec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Landec by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 242.20 and a beta of 1.05. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

