Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Park Aerospace worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 142,145 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 767,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 45.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 152,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 12.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 277,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.93. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.09.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.