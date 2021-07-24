Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.11 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $334.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.