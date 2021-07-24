Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,092 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of IntriCon worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IntriCon alerts:

NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.46 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $212.83 million, a P/E ratio of -586.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.