Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $274.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

