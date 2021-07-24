Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,054,409 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 125.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,409 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.34% of Zomedica worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 100.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 3,734,634 shares during the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock worth $3,267,173. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zomedica stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $613.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

