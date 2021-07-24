Northern Trust Corp Purchases 17,529 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

