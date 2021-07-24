Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,587 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Quotient worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 252,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quotient by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Quotient by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $326.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.26. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.