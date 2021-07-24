Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIGR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

