Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $40,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,326.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $92,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,084.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $364,536 in the last ninety days. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $32.55 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

