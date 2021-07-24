Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Intelligent Systems worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.0% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 173.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.