Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Acacia Research worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

ACTG stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $115,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

