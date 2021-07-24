Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Donegal Group worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 191,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 490.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $319,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.