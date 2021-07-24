Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Citizens & Northern worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

CZNC opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $398.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

