Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of InfuSystem worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFU opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. Equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

