Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,757 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

