Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,370 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $392,837. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.17 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

