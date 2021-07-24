Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,474 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Apyx Medical worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APYX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 83.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APYX shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.