Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,040 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,040 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Select Energy Services worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.