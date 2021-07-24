Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,683 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,683 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

