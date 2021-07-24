Northern Trust Corp Sells 37,902 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,902 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Citizens worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Citizens by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Citizens by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $5.44 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

