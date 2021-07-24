Northern Trust Corp Sells 40,087 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.13 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

