Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,970 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,970 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.36% of First Business Financial Services worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

