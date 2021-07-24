Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,461 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,461 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Village Super Market worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

