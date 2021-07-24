Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,417 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Selecta Biosciences worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

