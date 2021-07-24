Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,996 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Intrepid Potash worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

