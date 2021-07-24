Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,548 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Northrim BanCorp worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $40.57 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

