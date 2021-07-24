Northern Trust Corp Takes $3.28 Million Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Desktop Metal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DM opened at $8.87 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.