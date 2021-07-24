Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Carter Bankshares worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

CARE opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARE. Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

