Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of 89bio worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in 89bio by 50.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 48,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETNB. Raymond James downgraded shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.