nOS (NOS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00125842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00144862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,330.24 or 0.99758927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00892527 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

