Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.