Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 860.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214,338 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.47% of Nuance Communications worth $59,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,890,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

NUAN opened at $55.15 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,758.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

