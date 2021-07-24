NuCypher Price Down 1% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $133.84 million and $13.62 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00049644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.88 or 0.00863018 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,237,864,254 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.