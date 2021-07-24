NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0002

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $452.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018496 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,162,178,571 coins and its circulating supply is 5,834,528,401 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

