NuShares Trading Up 58% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $458.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017480 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,162,212,571 coins and its circulating supply is 5,834,562,401 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

