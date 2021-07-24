NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 146,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of NuVasive worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NUVA stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

