Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,483 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,483 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of National Fuel Gas worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.