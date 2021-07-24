Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,620 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ambarella worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $94.29 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

