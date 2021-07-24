Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $21,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $6,679,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $6,095,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,979,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNR opened at $16.63 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

