Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 156.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 119,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $90.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

