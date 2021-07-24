Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of KB Home worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

