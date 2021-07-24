Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Medifast worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 263.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medifast by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.50. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

