Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 127,381 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,381 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

