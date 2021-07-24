Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 173,110 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Washington Federal worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

