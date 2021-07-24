Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 57,877 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,877 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of ALLETE worth $20,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 27.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 364.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALE opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

