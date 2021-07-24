Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of HealthEquity worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,935 shares of company stock worth $2,876,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

