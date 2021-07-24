Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of IPG Photonics worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

