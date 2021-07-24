Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 357,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of First Busey worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 331.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $339,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 86.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.